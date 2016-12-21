Yadkin economic tier changes - 7:00 am updated:
The N.C. Department of Commerce has released the county tier designations for 2017. The designations, which are mandated by state law, play a role in several programs that assist in economic development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yadkin Ripple Incorporated.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lenoir Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racism in America?
|2 hr
|David53g
|1
|Anti Trump riots spread.
|4 hr
|southern at heart
|782
|Best DWI attorney in Lenoir ??
|5 hr
|Lenoir resident
|6
|Victoria/conrack the running dog of the Left
|5 hr
|art vandalay
|147
|Mental Illness?
|6 hr
|Truth
|47
|If you're a Democrat I hate your fkng guts!
|6 hr
|Waco1910
|28
|NC Senate defeats bill to repeal bathroom bill
|6 hr
|Waco1910
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lenoir Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC