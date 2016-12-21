Strictly Strings CD release party at Jones House Dec. 18

The dynamic young acoustic outfit Strictly Strings will release its debut recording at the Jones House Cultural and Community Center at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. During the past several years, Cecil Gurganus's advanced fiddle class at the Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians Program turned into one of the hottest rising old-time string bands of the region. With a core group of four students, who all play multiple instruments, the band is rounded out with Caleb Coatney, Willow Dillon and sisters Kathleen and Anissa Burnett.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.