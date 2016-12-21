Strictly Strings CD release party at ...

Strictly Strings CD release party at Jones House Dec. 18

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Watauga Democrat

The dynamic young acoustic outfit Strictly Strings will release its debut recording at the Jones House Cultural and Community Center at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. During the past several years, Cecil Gurganus's advanced fiddle class at the Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians Program turned into one of the hottest rising old-time string bands of the region. With a core group of four students, who all play multiple instruments, the band is rounded out with Caleb Coatney, Willow Dillon and sisters Kathleen and Anissa Burnett.

