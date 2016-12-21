Sherrill joins Democrat staff

Sherrill joins Democrat staff

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Watauga Democrat

Effective Dec. 12, Thomas Sherrill has been hired as a news reporter for the Watauga Democrat and The Avery Journal-Times , the two counties' newspapers of record. Sherrill comes to Mountain Times Publications with writing experience from his association with the Lenoir News-Topic , where he wrote on high school sporting events in the Caldwell County area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lenoir Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racism in America? 2 hr David53g 1
Anti Trump riots spread. 3 hr southern at heart 782
Best DWI attorney in Lenoir ?? 5 hr Lenoir resident 6
Victoria/conrack the running dog of the Left 5 hr art vandalay 147
Mental Illness? 5 hr Truth 47
If you're a Democrat I hate your fkng guts! 6 hr Waco1910 28
NC Senate defeats bill to repeal bathroom bill 6 hr Waco1910 3
See all Lenoir Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lenoir Forum Now

Lenoir Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lenoir Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Lenoir, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,683 • Total comments across all topics: 277,252,977

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC