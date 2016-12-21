Sherrill joins Democrat staff
Effective Dec. 12, Thomas Sherrill has been hired as a news reporter for the Watauga Democrat and The Avery Journal-Times , the two counties' newspapers of record. Sherrill comes to Mountain Times Publications with writing experience from his association with the Lenoir News-Topic , where he wrote on high school sporting events in the Caldwell County area.
