Medicare Part D Open Enrollment Extended for Select Counties

Friday Dec 16 Read more: The Pilot

The request made by the North Carolina Seniors' Health Insurance Information Program for an extension to the Medicare Part D Open Enrollment Period has been approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Administration for Community Living for the 16 counties hardest hit by Hurricane Matthew.

