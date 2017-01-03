In Brief: Kiwanis receives $50K bequest; students, grads honored

Pictured from left, front row, are nurse aide grads Amber Bath, Laurie Capps and Emily Cook; and back row, Kaitlyn Gragg, Taylor Kennedy, Ciara Leonard and Jenny Rothenberger; all of Boone. LENOIR - Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated a new class of Nurse Aides, Pharmacy Technicians and Phlebotomists, with a course completion ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 15, at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir.

