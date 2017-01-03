In Brief: Kiwanis receives $50K bequest; students, grads honored
Pictured from left, front row, are nurse aide grads Amber Bath, Laurie Capps and Emily Cook; and back row, Kaitlyn Gragg, Taylor Kennedy, Ciara Leonard and Jenny Rothenberger; all of Boone. LENOIR - Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated a new class of Nurse Aides, Pharmacy Technicians and Phlebotomists, with a course completion ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 15, at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
Lenoir Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four Blacks Charged With Hate Crimes
|57 min
|Harold
|9
|Anti Trump riots spread.
|4 hr
|Waco1910
|929
|Why Blacks will lose the coming race war. (Apr '16)
|5 hr
|Waco1910
|54
|Gay Maniac accosts Ivanka , gets tossed off jet
|5 hr
|Waco1910
|163
|Ford cancels 1.8 billion dollar factory in Mexico
|8 hr
|Waco1910
|20
|TSF Pretends He Doesn't Understand
|8 hr
|Waco1910
|7
|Free CHRIS (Jan '16)
|8 hr
|Harold
|17
Find what you want!
Search Lenoir Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC