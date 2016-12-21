ICTV: Naz Jones, Six Years Later

A 16-year-old boy was admitted to UNC Children's Hospital on December 13, 2010 - his birthday - unsure of his ability to walk again. Six years later, on his 22nd birthday, Nazair Jones celebrated the confident, powerful man he'd become, having made a major impact on the North Carolina football program -- as a talented defensive tackle, leader and role model -- and the Chapel Hill community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scout.com.