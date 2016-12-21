Gaston schools deliver relief to NC flood victims
Two months after Hurricane Matthew caused massive flooding across eastern North Carolina, relief has been delivered from Gaston's public schools. In Wayne County Public Schools alone, the hurricane displaced about 250 students and families from their homes.
