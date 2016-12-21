Dog helps raise donation to shelter Posted at
Oscar, a dachshund with his own Facebook page, along with his owner Karen Irwin have been collecting blankets since Halloween for local animal shelters in Eastern North Carolina. Irwin and Oscar visited both the Lenoir and Greene County shelters donating more than 100 blankets to Lenoir and about 70 blankets to Greene.
