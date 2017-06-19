Wind Farm Opponents To Hold Community Meetings
Opponents of a proposed wind farm in southeastern South Dakota will hold two community meetings to outline their objections this week. The sessions are scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty Elementary School in Harrisburg and 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Lennox Community Library.
