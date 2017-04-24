Students In Lennox Make Top 50 In Shoe Contesta
Lennox High School students are getting recognition for their design skills. Kids in the art program created custom shoe designs for the Vans Custom Culture Art Competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lennox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Debate: Marijuana - Tea, SD (Sep '10)
|Apr '16
|jackchen269
|5
|news (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|micah
|1
|4th of July Party (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Local Promoter
|1
|'There probably won't be closure' (Jan '08)
|Nov '12
|Randi
|3
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Lennox, SD (Aug '11)
|Aug '11
|marski
|1
|Who do you support for Governor in South Dakota... (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|Paul
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lennox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC