Bulletproof Vests Coming To Some SD EMTs
Emergency responders in eight southeastern South Dakota counties will soon be getting extra protection. Thanks to a federal homeland security grant, bulletproof vests are on their way to medical personnel in Minnehaha, Lincoln, Union, Clay, McCook, Turner, Moody and Lake counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lennox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar 2
|real
|15
|Debate: Marijuana - Tea, SD (Sep '10)
|Apr '16
|jackchen269
|5
|news (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|micah
|1
|4th of July Party (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Local Promoter
|1
|'There probably won't be closure' (Jan '08)
|Nov '12
|Randi
|3
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Lennox, SD (Aug '11)
|Aug '11
|marski
|1
|Who do you support for Governor in South Dakota... (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|Paul
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lennox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC