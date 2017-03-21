Bulletproof Vests Coming To Some SD EMTs

Bulletproof Vests Coming To Some SD EMTs

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

Emergency responders in eight southeastern South Dakota counties will soon be getting extra protection. Thanks to a federal homeland security grant, bulletproof vests are on their way to medical personnel in Minnehaha, Lincoln, Union, Clay, McCook, Turner, Moody and Lake counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lennox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Mar 2 real 15
Debate: Marijuana - Tea, SD (Sep '10) Apr '16 jackchen269 5
news (Feb '14) Feb '14 micah 1
4th of July Party (Jun '13) Jun '13 Local Promoter 1
News 'There probably won't be closure' (Jan '08) Nov '12 Randi 3
Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Lennox, SD (Aug '11) Aug '11 marski 1
Election Who do you support for Governor in South Dakota... (Oct '10) Oct '10 Paul 3
See all Lennox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lennox Forum Now

Lennox Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lennox Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Lennox, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,191 • Total comments across all topics: 279,717,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC