Man takes plea deal in Foltz family burglary case
A South Dakota man has pleaded guilty to burglarizing the home of the late Sam Foltz 's brother when he was in Lincoln honoring the Nebraska football player. Online court records say 38-year-old Scott Davis , of Lennox, South Dakota, pleaded guilty to burglary and theft after prosecutors dropped two other charges.
