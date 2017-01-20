On the Wrestling Mat or Off, In Lennox, "No One Battles Alone"
That point was evident tonight, in the gymnasium of Lennox High School Thursday night as the usually orange-and-black covered Orioles were sporting a different color on the wrestling mat. The entire 21-man team and coaching staff were decked out in purple, as a sign of support for one of their own.
