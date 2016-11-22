Wiebe Knives Launches Brand New Website
LENNOX, S.D. - - Wiebe Knives, makers of intuitive and reliable knives and skinning tools for diehard hunters and trappers, announces the recent unveiling of the company's new website, WiebeKnives.com , as a one-stop answer for hardcore hunters and trappers seeking the best tools available for their trade. "As we've continued to develop the Wiebe brand, the time had come for Wiebe to have a stand-alone website separate from the Dakota Line Snares site," said Mark Steck, President of Wiebe Knives.
