Inmate Escapes From Minnehaha County Jail
The sheriff's office says 19-year-old Anthony Beck of Lennox jumped a fence about 5:30 p.m. Sunday while outside for recreation and fled on foot. Beck was in custody on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and false impersonation in Lincoln County and grand theft in Minnehaha County.
