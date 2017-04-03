Rock Cut State Park's Olson Beach closed to swimmers
The buildup of silt in the lake at Rock Cut State Park has forced officials to close Olson Beach to swimmers. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that Olson Lake's water quality has diminished because siltation has made it too shallow and too warm.
