Mount Carroll student wins a trip to ...

Mount Carroll student wins a trip to national spelling bee

Feb 23, 2017 Read more: The Daily Gazette

Olivia Charles, an eighth-grader at West Carroll Middle School in Mount Carroll, won a regional spelling bee Tuesday at Pearl City School. Charles is shown here at right, with second-place winner Hannah Visel from Northern Illinois Christian Home Educators, and judge Patrick Davis.

