Grady leads Clippers XC
Megan Grady was the individual winner, with Erin Hosto second, Kaitlyn Ortgiessen fourth, and Cassidy Corcoran fifth. Margaret Vaessen was sixth, Kelynn Boyle took seventh, and Allison O'Rourke placed eighth.
