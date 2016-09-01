Grady leads Clippers XC

Grady leads Clippers XC

Sep 1, 2016 Read more: The Daily Gazette

Megan Grady was the individual winner, with Erin Hosto second, Kaitlyn Ortgiessen fourth, and Cassidy Corcoran fifth. Margaret Vaessen was sixth, Kelynn Boyle took seventh, and Allison O'Rourke placed eighth.

