Stockton man found dead in silo

At 5:41 pm on August 18, 2016, Stockton Fire Department was dispatched to locate a person in a silo at 1437 S Willow Rd. At approximately 10:45 pm, Roger Hubb, 76, of Stockton was found deceased and removed from the silo. Extensive resources were required due to the high temperatures, the height of scene, and the workload of removal of the subject from the haylage.

