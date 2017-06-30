Numerous thefts reported over July 4 -

Numerous thefts reported over July 4 -

According to a news release from Sheriff, Norman Caffins, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the thefts of at least five utility trailers, UTV's, a tractor and equipment that occurred in the evening hours of July 3 and the morning of July 4. One of the thefts occurred around the 600 block of Sunbeam Road . It involved an 18 foot trailer with a steel tread plate floor and a two foot dovetail.

