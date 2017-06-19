Utilities approve first budget reading -
The Leitchfield Utilities Commission approved the first reading of its 2017-2018 Fiscal Year budget ordinance last Thursday, June 15. The proposed budget projects that the Utilities Commission will end the upcoming fiscal year with $6,811,250 in revenue and $7,200,280 in expenses for a net loss of $389,030. However, Leitchfield Utilities' total revenue and carry-forward from previous years is projected to be $17,015,101, and the budget also includes $1,158,000 in depreciation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Magan the Freeloader (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|AnyMiss
|9
|Sheena Saltsman/ Newton
|1 hr
|Hahaha
|4
|Deanna Kaczor
|3 hr
|Yucky
|4
|Austin mattingly
|11 hr
|Just wondering
|1
|Sheriffa s, Clerka s offices to stay on square -
|13 hr
|Todd
|4
|Jason McCarty
|17 hr
|just wondering
|4
|Destiny smith and nick Peyton
|23 hr
|Yeah right
|3
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC