Utilities approve first budget reading

The Leitchfield Utilities Commission approved the first reading of its 2017-2018 Fiscal Year budget ordinance last Thursday, June 15. The proposed budget projects that the Utilities Commission will end the upcoming fiscal year with $6,811,250 in revenue and $7,200,280 in expenses for a net loss of $389,030. However, Leitchfield Utilities' total revenue and carry-forward from previous years is projected to be $17,015,101, and the budget also includes $1,158,000 in depreciation.

