Trailer hauling SUV detaches, crashes into fencing

GC News-Gazette A trailer hauling an SUV detached from a truck and crashed into fencing owned by Performance Feeds in Caneyville on Monday night, June 12. GC News-Gazette Another view of the damage as a result of the trailer's breaking loose from the truck hauling it. A trailer hauling an SUV detached from a truck and crashed into fencing owned by Performance Feeds in Caneyville on Monday night, June 12. Just before 8 p.m. on Monday, a truck, driven by Kimberly Sipes, of Leitchfield, had turned right at the four-way stop in Caneyville onto East Maple Street.

