The Beach Club has new owners -

Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Grayson News Gazette

Local tanning salon The Beach Club has new owners as of last month and will celebrate its new start with a grand opening on Friday, June 23. Though the salon has kept its established name and will remain in its longtime location at 115 Sequoia Dr. in Leitchfield, The Beach Club is eager to show off its new improvements. Since taking over The Beach Club, the new owners have worked hard to renovate the business with new laminate flooring and a fresh paint job in the waiting area, as well as the installation of a new sign on the front of the building.

