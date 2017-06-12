Stand-off ends in arrest -

Stand-off ends in arrest

A stand-off between a Leitchfield man and law enforcement ended with the man's arrest on Monday afternoon, May 29. According to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, the incident was the result of problems that had arisen between 64-year-old Wayne Saltsman, of Blowtown Road in Leitchfield, and a family member/neighbor. Warrants were obtained for Saltsman's arrest; however, when officers attempted to serve the warrants on Monday afternoon, Saltsman refused to comply with officers' demands and made threats of violence if they attempted to arrest him, Chaffins said.

