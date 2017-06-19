Sheriffa s, Clerka s offices to stay on square -
There are 2 comments on the Grayson News Gazette story from Friday Jun 16, titled Sheriffa s, Clerka s offices to stay on square -. In it, Grayson News Gazette reports that:
The Grayson County Fiscal Court, on Friday, June 16, voted to keep both the Grayson County Sheriff's Office and Grayson County Clerk's Office in their current locations on Leitchfield Public Square. The decision by the Fiscal Court last month to move both the Grayson County Sheriff's Office and Grayson County Clerk's Office to the old judicial building on East White Oak Street in Leitchfield proved controversial.
United States
#1 Friday
I guess azzhole Turkey Thompson has a mouth full of humble pie to eat.
#2 Friday
Why is that? Explain please?
