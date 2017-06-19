Pedestrian struck in Leitchfield crash -

Pedestrian struck in Leitchfield crash

A pedestrian was struck during a two-vehicle collision on South Main Street in Leitchfield on Thursday afternoon, June 22. At around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, the Leitchfield Police and Fire Departments, Grayson County Sheriff's Office , Grayson County EMS, and Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to South Main Street between McDonald's and Valero on a reported injury accident in which a pedestrian was struck. Details were few on the scene, but it was determined that a red and white Chevrolet Silverado and a gold Chrysler Town & Country collided, and a female pedestrian, whose name has not yet been released by authorities, was struck by one of the vehicles.

