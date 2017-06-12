Leitchfield woman killed in crash - 2:23 pm updated:

Leitchfield woman killed in crash - 2...

At approximately 10:43 a.m. on Wednesday, Butler County Dispatch received a call of a single vehicle accident on Kentucky Highway 185 , about a quarter of a mile south of the crossroads of KY-70 and KY-185 near Roundhill, KY. Leading up to the crash, a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by 78-year-old Jackie Richardson, of Leitchfield, was travelling south on Hwy 185 when the vehicle left the roadway on the left side, according to Butler County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Heath West.

