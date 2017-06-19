Leitchfield Utilities stops leaks - 4...

Leitchfield Utilities stops leaks - 4:31 pm updated:

The Leitchfield City Council met with Leitchfield Utilities for an informal discussion Tuesday, June 20 at 5:00 p.m. to discuss road work and water leaks. Discussion began with road work to be done on Wallace Ave. and several other city streets.

Leitchfield, KY

