Kentucky Just Us coming to Opry
Courtesy photo Kentucky Just Us, from left: Jesse Meador, Terry O'Neal, Shelane O'Neal, John Paul Meador, and Kacey O'Neal and in front is Caleb O'Neal. Kentucky Just Us, a family bluegrass band from Greensburg, will be performing at the next Grayson County Bluegrass Opry show on Saturday, May 20, at 6:00 p.m. at the Old Judicial Building, third floor, at 125 East White Oak St. in Leitchfield.
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yoga Classes (Nov '09)
|49 min
|yoga
|5
|Sheena Newton
|1 hr
|Me me
|2
|Big truck
|3 hr
|Blackjack
|9
|missing savanna crawford
|5 hr
|Praying for you
|13
|Candice sanders
|8 hr
|Lol
|12
|jason saylor
|8 hr
|Lol
|5
|Elaina Vincent
|9 hr
|Sad
|3
