Kentucky Just Us coming to Opry

Courtesy photo Kentucky Just Us, from left: Jesse Meador, Terry O'Neal, Shelane O'Neal, John Paul Meador, and Kacey O'Neal and in front is Caleb O'Neal. Kentucky Just Us, a family bluegrass band from Greensburg, will be performing at the next Grayson County Bluegrass Opry show on Saturday, May 20, at 6:00 p.m. at the Old Judicial Building, third floor, at 125 East White Oak St. in Leitchfield.

