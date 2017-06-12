Kentucky allergists agree to pay $740,578 to resolve false claims
Click on headline for complete story From U.S Attorney's Office U.S. Justice Department, Western District of Kentucky LOUISVILLE, KY - Kentucky allergists Bruce Wolf and Kiro John Yun, have agreed to pay $740,578 to resolve alleged violations of the False Claims Act, announced United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr. Wolf and Yun, P.S.C. is a medical practice group of otolaryngologists specializing in allergy, asthma and immunology with offices located in Bardstown, Elizabethtown and Leitchfield, KY. The government alleged that W&Y submitted false claims when billing Medicare, TRICARE and the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|missing savanna crawford
|15 min
|Sickening
|12
|Candice sanders
|16 min
|Sickening
|10
|Leitchfield nursing home
|5 hr
|Information
|5
|Chris vanmeter
|5 hr
|anonymous one
|5
|Roy carroll (Feb '15)
|8 hr
|867hol
|4
|Hanna Embrey
|14 hr
|Twyla
|6
|jason saylor
|22 hr
|Texas
|4
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC