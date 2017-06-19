Haliey Mercer found safe by police

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office received information of the possible whereabouts of Mercer, according to Leitchfield Police Department Detective Kevin Smith. The GCSO and LPD responded to a residence on King Road in Leitchfield and located Mercer hiding inside the residence, Smith said.

