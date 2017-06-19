Haliey Mercer found safe by police -
At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office received information of the possible whereabouts of Mercer, according to Leitchfield Police Department Detective Kevin Smith. The GCSO and LPD responded to a residence on King Road in Leitchfield and located Mercer hiding inside the residence, Smith said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hores Hear This
|27 min
|Jason McDaniels
|7
|Done
|3 hr
|Hahahaha
|4
|Morgan stevenson
|15 hr
|Sad
|15
|Goose
|17 hr
|Alena
|1
|Brandon Cook
|19 hr
|eagle lover
|2
|Grayson County little league
|21 hr
|Youdontknow
|8
|What do you think about Grayson County CPS? (Jul '09)
|22 hr
|Call frankfort
|34
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC