Haliey Mercer found safe by police -

Monday Jun 19 Read more: Grayson News Gazette

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office received information of the possible whereabouts of Mercer, according to Leitchfield Police Department Detective Kevin Smith. The GCSO and LPD responded to a residence on King Road in Leitchfield and located Mercer hiding inside the residence, Smith said.

