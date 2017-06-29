Grayson County Beef Field Day

The Grayson County Extension Service will host a Beef Field Day on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the farm of Virgil and Sharon Moore at 241 Moore Rd. in Leitchfield. The public is welcome to attend this event, which will include vendors, sponsors, demonstrations, food, speakers and tours! Vendors will be available from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. The free meal will begin at 6:00 p.m., and the programs will immediately follow beginning with University of Kentucky Beef Extension Specialist, Dr. Roy Burris.

