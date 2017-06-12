Grayson, Breck raise over $101k for C...

Grayson, Breck raise over $101k for Crusade -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Grayson News Gazette

The combined efforts of Grayson and Breckinridge County firefighters raised over $101,000 for the 64th annual WHAS Crusade for Children this past weekend. Fire departments from Grayson and Breckinridge counties raised a total of $101,101.48, an increase of about $23,000 from last year's Crusade, which saw Grayson and Breckinridge firefighters raise around $78,000, according to Leitchfield Fire Chief Tim Duvall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tlrmc lab employee Matt sexual harassment 15 min Goodness 2
Haha 14 hr Yaya 3
Jason sanders 22 hr Truth 1
Debbra (Debbie) Smith Mon Hello lovies 5
Sharron lindblom altec Sun Dnk 1
big clifty breakins (Apr '16) Sun Julie 8
Larry vigil Sun PaintSpecialist 13
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,036 • Total comments across all topics: 281,723,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC