Grayson, Breck raise over $101k for Crusade

The combined efforts of Grayson and Breckinridge County firefighters raised over $101,000 for the 64th annual WHAS Crusade for Children this past weekend. Fire departments from Grayson and Breckinridge counties raised a total of $101,101.48, an increase of about $23,000 from last year's Crusade, which saw Grayson and Breckinridge firefighters raise around $78,000, according to Leitchfield Fire Chief Tim Duvall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.