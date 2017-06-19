Grand opening held for new library -

Grand opening held for new library

GC News-Gazette Members of the Grayson County Public Library board and staff, accompanied by county and Chamber of Commerce officials, cut the red ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of the new public library. GC News-Gazette Jaxson Salmon, right, smiles for the camera as Haley Sloan reads to him during the grand opening of the new Grayson County Public Library.

