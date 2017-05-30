GCSO releases first quarter activity ...

GCSO releases first quarter activity report

Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins this week released his agency's activity report for the first three months of 2017. According to Chaffins, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office has continued to see increased calls for service and DUI arrests during the first quarter of 2017.

