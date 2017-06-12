Fatality Crash on Hwy. 185
The Butler County Sheriff's Department responded to an accident shortly after 10:00 am this morning one-fourth mile south of Corner Market on Hwy. 185. According to Deputy Heath West Jacqueline Richardson, 78, of Leitchfield, Kentucky was traveling south in a silver 2009 Chevy Cobalt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bbech tree news.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Found missing girl ?
|46 min
|Sad
|1
|Haha
|19 hr
|Yaya
|3
|Jason sanders
|Mon
|Truth
|1
|Debbra (Debbie) Smith
|Mon
|Hello lovies
|5
|Sharron lindblom altec
|Sun
|Dnk
|1
|big clifty breakins (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Julie
|8
|Larry vigil
|Sun
|PaintSpecialist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC