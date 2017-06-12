Crawford found dead in Hardin County -
Law enforcement has announced that the body of Savanna Crawford, a 16-year-old from Grayson County who went missing more than two months ago, was discovered beneath a bridge in Hardin County on Monday, June 12. At approximately 4:00 p.m. CDT on Monday, two fishermen in Hardin County discovered a deceased body underneath a bridge on KY 84 near the Western Kentucky Parkway, Leitchfield Police Chief Kevin Henderson said in a news release. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, confirmed that a body had indeed been discovered, and soon began processing the scene, the release states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason saylor
|4 hr
|Texas
|4
|Hanna Embrey
|8 hr
|Disease carrier
|4
|missing savanna crawford
|14 hr
|wondering
|11
|kayleane santos
|15 hr
|Got burned
|4
|Leitchfield nursing home
|18 hr
|Shelia
|3
|Austin Doyle (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Amy
|26
|omg! FB Posts!
|Wed
|Forest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC