Crawford found dead in Hardin County -

Crawford found dead in Hardin County -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Grayson News Gazette

Law enforcement has announced that the body of Savanna Crawford, a 16-year-old from Grayson County who went missing more than two months ago, was discovered beneath a bridge in Hardin County on Monday, June 12. At approximately 4:00 p.m. CDT on Monday, two fishermen in Hardin County discovered a deceased body underneath a bridge on KY 84 near the Western Kentucky Parkway, Leitchfield Police Chief Kevin Henderson said in a news release. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, confirmed that a body had indeed been discovered, and soon began processing the scene, the release states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jason saylor 4 hr Texas 4
Hanna Embrey 8 hr Disease carrier 4
missing savanna crawford 14 hr wondering 11
kayleane santos 15 hr Got burned 4
Leitchfield nursing home 18 hr Shelia 3
Austin Doyle (Aug '09) Wed Amy 26
omg! FB Posts! Wed Forest 2
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Libya
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,217 • Total comments across all topics: 281,774,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC