Crawford found dead in Hardin County

Law enforcement has announced that the body of Savanna Crawford, a 16-year-old from Grayson County who went missing more than two months ago, was discovered beneath a bridge in Hardin County on Monday, June 12. At approximately 4:00 p.m. CDT on Monday, two fishermen in Hardin County discovered a deceased body underneath a bridge on KY 84 near the Western Kentucky Parkway, Leitchfield Police Chief Kevin Henderson said in a news release. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, confirmed that a body had indeed been discovered, and soon began processing the scene, the release states.

