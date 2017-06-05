Court votes to move meeting location -

Following its recent decision to relocate the Grayson County Sheriff's Office and Grayson County Clerk's Office to the old Judicial Building, the Grayson County Fiscal Court this week opted to change the location of its regular meetings. The Fiscal Court previously held its meetings on the third floor of the old Judicial Building, located at 125 East White Oak St. in Leitchfield; however, during its most recent regular meeting, the Fiscal Court voted to move the County Clerk's Office to this location.

