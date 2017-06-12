Council talks Tourism Commission vacancy -
GC News-Gazette The Leitchfield City Council on Monday, June 5 discussed who might fill the upcoming vacancy in the Leitchfield Tourism Commission. GC News-Gazette Art in the Park Coordinator Rita Stevenson, second from left, presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Leitchfield officials for the city's efforts to assist with this year's event.
