Community Baby Shower is next week

The event will provide information and resources to expectant parents and parents of children aged 12 months and younger, and is free of charge for expectant parents and parents of children 12 months and younger. This year's Community Baby Shower will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. CST at the Centre on Main, located at 425 South Main St. in Leitchfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.