Changes come to Tourism Commission

Friday Jun 30

GC News-Gazette The Leitchfield Tourism Commission on Tuesday, June 27 welcomed new Tourism Commissioner Anthony Miller, second from left, and bid farewell to departing Tourism Commissioner Randy Pauley, second from right. The Leitchfield Tourism Commission welcomed a new member and bid farewell to an original member during its Tuesday, June 27 meeting.

