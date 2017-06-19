Caneyville to post a oeLittle Free Li...

Caneyville to post a oeLittle Free Librarya -

Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Grayson News Gazette

Thanks to the contribution of a "Little Free Library" from the Grayson County Public Library, Caneyville residents will have the opportunity to read to their hearts' content. Bookmobile Driver Michelle Childress and Library Director Lisa Jones attended the regular Monday, June 12 Caneyville City Commission meeting to present a small library handmade by students at the Grayson County Technology Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

