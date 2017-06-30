C.A.S.T. for Kids raises over $4,000 -
Over $4,000 were raised to provide a morning of fishing and fun for local special needs children during the C.A.S.T. for Kids event, held this past Saturday, June 24 in James D. Beville Park. Saturday's event, the first C.A.S.T. for Kids held in Kentucky, saw 42 special needs children and their families team with volunteer coaches to spend the morning fishing at the James D. Beville Park lake in Leitchfield.
