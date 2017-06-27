Arrests made in connection with missing teen

The Leitchfield Police Department has charged three individuals in connection with the case of juvenile Haliey Mercer, who was found on June 16 hiding in a King Road residence in Leitchfield after being reported missing on May 8. Andrew M. Neubert, 19, of Leitchfield, was charged with Custodial Interference ; Charletta J. Neubert, 72, of Leitchfield, was charged with Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, 3rd Degree; and a 16-year-old juvenile was also charged with Custodial Interference, according to Leitchfield Police Department Detective Kevin Smith.

