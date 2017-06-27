Arrests made in connection with missing teen -
The Leitchfield Police Department has charged three individuals in connection with the case of juvenile Haliey Mercer, who was found on June 16 hiding in a King Road residence in Leitchfield after being reported missing on May 8. Andrew M. Neubert, 19, of Leitchfield, was charged with Custodial Interference ; Charletta J. Neubert, 72, of Leitchfield, was charged with Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, 3rd Degree; and a 16-year-old juvenile was also charged with Custodial Interference, according to Leitchfield Police Department Detective Kevin Smith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durbins indicted in murder case -
|4 hr
|lmao
|30
|Shain Finley.
|17 hr
|Smh
|2
|Sheriffa s, Clerka s offices to stay on square -
|17 hr
|lol
|12
|Kim Stafford Hypocrite
|23 hr
|Angela
|1
|plastikon pay (Oct '14)
|23 hr
|Dot
|6
|Your opinions on CPS? (Feb '12)
|Jun 24
|Call frankfort
|10
|Brandon Cook
|Jun 24
|Eagle
|3
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC