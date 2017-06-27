Arrests made in connection with missi...

Arrests made in connection with missing teen -

Friday Jun 23 Read more: Grayson News Gazette

The Leitchfield Police Department has charged three individuals in connection with the case of juvenile Haliey Mercer, who was found on June 16 hiding in a King Road residence in Leitchfield after being reported missing on May 8. Andrew M. Neubert, 19, of Leitchfield, was charged with Custodial Interference ; Charletta J. Neubert, 72, of Leitchfield, was charged with Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, 3rd Degree; and a 16-year-old juvenile was also charged with Custodial Interference, according to Leitchfield Police Department Detective Kevin Smith.

