VA to host 2K for homeless veterans

Organized by VA Physical Therapist Julie Rito and Nurse Vanessa Pullen, the seventh annual VA2K will, for the first time, be held in Grayson County at Leitchfield's James D. Beville City Park on Friday, May 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Veterans and their family members, as well as the general public are welcome to participate in the walk, and registration will be held at the park pavilion. In addition to the show of support for homeless veterans through the 2K, the VA will also be collecting voluntary donations for veterans in need, Rito said.

