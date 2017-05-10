Utilities Ok GPS system, archaeological survey -
The Leitchfield Utilities Commission on Thursday, May 4 approved purchasing a new GPS system for its vehicles and authorized an archaeological survey for the site of its new water plant. Leitchfield Utilities Superintendent Dwight Embry, during the Utilities Commission's regular meeting on Thursday, presented a number of requests that required approval.
