Tiffany Durbin pleads not guilty

At her arraignment on Tuesday, May 23, Durbin, a Leitchfield resident, entered a plea of not guilty to the charges of Complicity to Commit Murder; Tampering with Physical Evidence; and Abuse of Corpse, for which she was indicted by the Grayson County Grand Jury on May 9. Durbin, whose bail bond was set at $250,000 cash following her arraignment, is scheduled to appear in Grayson Circuit Court again on Tuesday, July 11 at 1 p.m. for a pre-trial conference.

