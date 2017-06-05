SUV bursts into flames on parkway

At around 1:55 p.m. on Friday, the Leitchfield Fire Department responded to a reported vehicle fire on the westbound side of the Western Kentucky Parkway near the 112 mile marker. LFD personnel extinguished the fire within about 20 minutes, and the entire westbound side of the parkway was temporarily closed while firefighters battled the blaze.

