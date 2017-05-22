Sheriff: Girlsa disappearances not be...

Sheriff: Girlsa disappearances not believed to be related -

Tuesday May 16 Read more: Grayson News Gazette

Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins took to Facebook on Monday night, May 15 to address the recent disappearances of two Grayson County juveniles, Savanna C. Crawford and Haliey S. Mercer. Crawford, 16, was last seen leaving her residence on Penner Drive in Leitchfield on Monday, April 10, and Mercer, 17, was last seen on Monday, May 8. "Each of us has a special place in our hearts for kids," Chaffins wrote.

