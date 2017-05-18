Second juvenile goes missing -
Mercer is described as a white female, standing 5'4" tall and weighing 148 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement immediately.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missin teenagers
|55 min
|Frank
|2
|Walmart Deli
|2 hr
|Uncle Dave
|11
|Who is Plant Manager at MTD since Joe Left
|6 hr
|Sunshine
|1
|Gavin Logsdon/Grace White
|8 hr
|Her peer
|5
|Meredith Childress
|13 hr
|countryboy93
|4
|!!!make a story with 4 words!!!
|18 hr
|Angela
|5
|Rachel Shelton
|19 hr
|White guy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC