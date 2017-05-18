Second juvenile goes missing -

Second juvenile goes missing -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: Grayson News Gazette

Mercer is described as a white female, standing 5'4" tall and weighing 148 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement immediately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missin teenagers 55 min Frank 2
Walmart Deli 2 hr Uncle Dave 11
Who is Plant Manager at MTD since Joe Left 6 hr Sunshine 1
Gavin Logsdon/Grace White 8 hr Her peer 5
Meredith Childress 13 hr countryboy93 4
!!!make a story with 4 words!!! 18 hr Angela 5
Rachel Shelton 19 hr White guy 3
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,186 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC